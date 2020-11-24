Maharashtra: Cops crack kidnap and murder case of businessman

The Talasari police successfully cracked a kidnapping and murder case of a businessman from Gujarat, with the arrest of two people.

Nilesh Rawal, 29, a resident of Umargaon in Gujarat, ran a ghee and grocery supply business. He used to visit Talasari village to take orders and would return every Wednesday to collect cash against supplies.

On November 4, a Wednesday, Rawal came to Talasari but mysteriously disappeared. His family became concerned, as Rawal normally returned home by 9 pm. His father Chunnilal, 52, started looking for him in and around Talasari village and finally found Rawal's abandoned Scooty near Zari village. He immediately reported it to the Talasari police.



On November 8, the police found an unknown body of a man inside a jute sack and weighed down by heavy stones in the dam in Kunje village. The police filed a murder case against unknown people and started an investigation. They soon learned that the body was Rawal's.

The police scanned Rawal's mobile call records and found one suspicious number. The location of the number matched the spot of Rawal's abandoned Scooty. The cops detained the man. He told cops that he was knows to Rawal and was aware of his financial status. But, when he had once asked Rawal for money, he refused to lend him any. Angered, the accused decided to teach him a lesson and planned to kidnap, rob and murder him the same day.

However, their hopes of finding lakhs on Rawal were dashed when they found just R12000 from him. "We used technical analysis and took the help of witnesses to trace the accused," said senior inspector RS Nayak from the local crime branch.

