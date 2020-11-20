Maharashtra: 'Crack down on irresponsible motorists,' says Highway Police

The traffic police of Maharashtra have been asked to act against violators more strictly, as the state has ranked third this year in the number of deaths caused by road accidents.

The Highway Police, Maharashtra, on October 27 sent letters to all the police commissionerates and traffic departments of the state, and superintendent of police of all the districts, directing them to take action to prevent road accidents.



A traffic cop at the signal at Sena Bhavan. File pic/Ashish Raje

Currently, action is taken more in cases of a no-parking rule violation, in the absence of an appropriate licence, vehicle insurance and papers. But there is a need to focus more on violations that lead to road accidents, like over speeding, dangerous driving, drunken driving, wrong side driving, signal jumping, driving without helmet, seatbelt, and use of mobile phone while driving, stated the letter.

The state Highway Police department sent the letter after the Supreme Court Committee on Road Accident met via a video conference with the Chief Secretary of the state, ADG Traffic and other officers on October 26. The officers discussed the need to crack down on irresponsible driving/riding, after Maharashtra moved from the third position to second among states reporting most deaths due to road accidents.

Unit commanders have been told that in Maharashtra, maximum fatal accidents take place at junctions and black spots. They have been told to pay personal attention to these spots and hold review meetings every fortnight.

Additional Director General of Police, Traffic, Bhushan Upadhyay told mid-day, "The accidents occur due to violation of traffic rules while driving irresponsibly. We appeal to the people to drive carefully."

