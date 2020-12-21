Maharashtra crime: Income Tax official held while accepting Rs 10 lakh bribe in Kolhapur

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a 35-year-old Income Tax inspector red-handed while receiving a bribe of Rs 10 lakh in Maharashtra's Kolhapur.

According to ACB officials, the accused officer, identified as Pratap Chavan, had been assessing the income tax files of a doctor. Chavan found that the homoeopathic doctor, practicing in Kolhapur, had not filed his income tax return for the past five years and had amassed huge properties, states a report in India Today.

The doctor was summoned by Chavan and told that he would have to pay Rs 50 lakh as a penalty for income tax evasion, failing which his residence and clinic would be raided and his property seized.

The doctor said he cannot pay the amount, so Chavan told him that he will have to pay Rs 20 lakh as bribe to make the matter go away. After negotiation, Chavan reduced the bribe amount to Rs 14 lakh.

The doctor then approached the ACB and filed a complaint against Chavan. ACB's primary investigation proved that Chavan did demand bribe from the complainant.

On Friday, the complainant asked Chavan to meet him at Wilson bridge in Kolhapur and collect the first installment of Rs 10 lakh. The spot is a stone's throw away from the Laxmipuri police station.

The Income Tax official reached the spot and as he collected the packet containing Rs 10 lakh cash, ACB officials present at the spot apprehended him.

Chavan was caught red-handed accepting the cash and a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against him at the Shahpuri police station.

