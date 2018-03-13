Maharashtra farmers' protest in Mumbai: This is not the end, say 25,000 agitators

Agitating Maharashtra farmers, while welcoming Devendra Fadnavis government's promises, say they will be back for more if all of their demands are not met soon



The farmers walked 180 km from Nashik and reached Vidhan Bhavan last morning. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The epic 180-km walk has been completed peacefully, the demands have been met, and the deal signed and closed, on Monday. But, wait, this is not the end. The farmers will be back.

"We have only taken the first instalment and will be back in full strength soon to collect the second," vowed Ajit Nawale, state general secretary of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), while addressing the protesting farmers on Monday. The 25,000-odd farmers were set to return to their homes on Monday night after completing their journey that started from Nashik on March 6 and ended at south Mumbai on Monday morning. Their last leg started at 2am on Monday from Sion's Somaiya Grounds and ended at 5 am at Azad Maidan. Irrigation and Education Minister Girish Mahajan, too, marched with the protesters.

The farmers erupted in joy on hearing the positive response to a majority of their demands such as increasing crop prices, tribals to be taken care during river-linking and easing people's distress over land dispute.

The non-committal response to the loan waiver issue put a damper on the celebrations. Nevertheless, the agitation ensured third-party supervision of the loan waiver scheme by having a member from AIKS on a panel that will expedite disbursement of the money.

Photo gallery - Mumbai: All you need to know about the Maharashtra farmers' protest

The leaders who headed the farmers' delegation before the government authorities, informed the protesting farmers that loan waivers would be done in four phases and that the first phase was accomplished by getting the government to realign the stringent norms that stopped farmers from getting their due.



After a long march, farmers at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Waiting hours

Even as the tired farmers tried to rest at Azad Nagar after their long walk, they were kept charged up by back-to-back speeches by several representatives from various districts of Maharashtra. Food and water was brought to them by various organisations and political parties.

Immediately after the meeting ended at Vidhan Bhavan, the delegation of leaders heading the protest rushed to Azad Maidan to inform the farmers. Ajit Nawale, said, "The Kisan Sabha had demanded a complete loan waiver for farmers. However, the conditions because of which farmers were not given the benefits have been changed and we have made a lot of progress in this fight. We will return soon to ensure total loan waiver and that the 7/12 is completed."

Political mileage

Major Opposition parties and the BJP's frenemy, Shiv Sena, who had failed in the past to get the government to meet any demands, were seen competing with each other to extend support to the agitation. While the Congress and NCP tried to woo the farmers' with an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections, the Shiv Sena decided to woo with food. "The fact that it is a successful rally that got the farmers their rights has got everyone's attention, even the Opposition's, which was long overdue. But, a lot is yet to be done to help them," said P Sainath, social activist and journalist.

Also read - Congress leader: Devendra Fadnavis-farmers meeting a "match fixing"