Maharashtra FDA proposes registration of Ayurvedic medicine shops

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has proposed to make registration of shops selling Ayurvedic drugs mandatory, an official said on Thursday. "We have sent a proposal to the government. The move is aimed at bringing standardisation and put a check on adulteration of Ayurvedic medicines," said Nitin Deore, Assistant Commissioner (Drugs), FDA.



"There are an estimated five lakh shops in the state which sell Ayurvedic medicines. But these are not registered with the FDA. They only obtain a license under the Shop Act from local governing bodies, which doesn't ensure quality of the products sold," Deore told PTI. "Most of the time, Ayurvedic drug consumption is a kind of self-medication. Many people take Ayurvedic drugs without prescriptions," he said, adding that hence registration of shops selling them with the FDA is necessary.



The FDA has recommended charging a fee of Rs 2,500 for registration, which will have to be renewed every five years, Deore said.

