Maharashtra: Five of family found unconscious in Alibaug

The incident came to light last afternoon when the neighbours of the family in Akshi village, noticed that there was no movement or sound coming from inside the house, a police official said

Representational Image

Five members of a family, including two children, were found unconscious in their house near Alibaug in neighbouring Raigad district, police said on Thursday. The incident came to light last afternoon when the neighbours of the family in Akshi village, around 96 kms from here, noticed that there was no movement or sound coming from inside the house, a police official said.

The neighbours alerted the Alibaug police after they failed to get response from the family members even after knocking the door repeatedly, he said.

The official said the police entered the house where they found three adults and two children lying unconscious. All of them were rushed to a nearby hospital from where one of the two women members and two children were referred to a hospital in Mumbai in critical condition, he said.

"We found a soft drink bottle, which prima-facie, has traces of some poisonous substance. We have sent it for forensic test," the officer added.

The family members are identified as Ramchandra Patil (60), his wife Ranjana (50), their daughter-in-law Kavita Patil, and her children Swaraj and Swarali (both 18 months).

Meanwhile, Ramchandra, who has regained consciousness, told police that they didn't consume any poison, the official said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates