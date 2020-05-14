Maharashtra formally seeks additional security forces

The Mumbai police have been working 24X7 since the lockdown began. Pic/Satej Shinde

Two days after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for additional Central security forces to be deployed in Maharashtra, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh sent the Ministry of Home Affairs a formal request on Wednesday for the same.

The state is seeking 20 companies, approximately 2,000 personnel, of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), also known as paramilitary forces.

A statement issued by Deshmukh said that 32 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were already working with the state police personnel who are drained after working 24x7 for past 60 day.

Hundreds of them have also been infected by the novel Coronavirus. He said the government expected a positive response at the earliest.

'Police are tired'

"The pandemic and resultant lockdown has stretched the state police force because they have been working in extremely challenging conditions for long hours both day and night. Ramzan Eid is also around the corner. We do not want the police to be any more overburdened," said Deshmukh.

The statement further said the additional force was required to ensure peace and law and order in the state.

"Maharashtra has asked for 20 companies of the CAPF from the Centre. Many Maharashtra police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 and need time to rest and recuperate," the minister said.

'To ensure law and order'

"The Ramzan Eid is on May 25 and in view of the festival, we will need augmented security presence to ensure law and order. We have asked for 20 CAPF companies to be deployed urgently to help our police," said Deshmukh.

In Mumbai alone, 440 police personnel have so far contracted the virus. Five have perished due to it. The deployment of additional CAPF companies at strategic locations is expected to bridge the demand-supply gap. In addition, the presence of heavily armed CAPF will also create a much-required fear in unruly elements who have attacked the state police at several places.

Other than CRPF, six other security forces — the Assam Rifles (AR), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), National Security Guard (NSG), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) work under the MHA, which will take a call on deployment of extra forces.

