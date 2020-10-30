Maharashtra: Give police Diwali bonus, demands welfare body

There are approximately 1.95 lakh police personnel in the state. File pic

An organisation associated with police welfare has demanded that each police officer be given a Diwali bonus this year. The Maharashtra Police Boys Sanghatana has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Around 200 police personnel have died of COVID-19 in the state. The sanghatana's founder, Rahul Dubale said that every year, the Diwali bonus is deducted from regular salaries.

Dubale said, "The police protected people by enforcing the lockdown for their safety. They worked day and night to keep crores of people safe."

He added, "The police department gives an advance R20,000 to police personnel every year as Diwali bonus. This advance is later deducted from their salaries in instalments. If railway employees are getting a bonus, why shouldn't the police COVID warriors get it?"

A constable told mid-day, "Earlier we used to get Rs 5,000 per year to buy uniforms and shoes. But that too has been stopped this year."

The strength of the state police is around 1.95 lakh, including 15,000 women personnel.

