Maharashtra government to start WhatsApp-based weekly exams for state-board schools

Almost a term into the academic year, the state has decided to start WhatsApp-based weekly assessment programmes for state-board schools. The tests will be conducted for Classes I to X.

All a student needs is a phone with WhatsApp, to solve multiple-choice questions for which the assessment report too, will be shared immediately after the test. The state feels that this will create a uniform assessment process in all schools, and also help track the progress of each student.

The initiative, launched by the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT), is titled Swadhyay, which literally means self-study. Separate links will be issued for different divisions of the state board, which will be sent to registered mobile numbers of students. The user has to click on the link, which will allow him/her to initiate the chat. Before the test, the student will be asked to select the district, class and medium of instruction. Once that is done, the student will have to fill his/her name, after which the questions for the test will be shared. Every Saturday a new test will be uploaded; students will be given the entire week to solve it.

"Many children can register on the same WhatsApp account. This is so that siblings from one house can avail the facility on the same phone. After one student completes the test, another can begin the test by selecting his/her class for which the user just has to send a 'hello' message in the same chat to initiate the process," Vikas Garad, deputy director of SCERT, said.

While there is no decision yet on holding mid-term examinations for schools, this initiative is expected to help the board understand where exactly students stand academically. "These tests with minimum 10 questions each, are expected to help teachers and parents assess the child's progress," added Garad. Following the assessment report, students will also receive digital educational content (audio-visual) to help with revisions.

