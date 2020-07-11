Maharashtra govt issues fresh transfer orders for DCPs with minor changes

After political drama over the transfers of DCPs in the city, the state home ministry has issued fresh transfer orders with minor changes. This time, instead of the previous 10, nine Deputy Commissioners of Police have been given transfer orders.

According to the fresh orders, DCPs Prashant Kadam and Vishal Thakur from State Police Services (SPS) have been transferred to the same zones — VII and XI — as per the previous transfer order, overturned by the chief minister.

IPS Pranaya Ashok also got the same posting at Zone V and DCP Shahji Umap has been transferred to the Special Branch from the Mumbai Crime Branch. One of the senior-most DCPs, Paramjit Singh Dahiya, who was transferred to Zone I from Zone VII, has now been transferred to Zone III.

Only the transfer DCP of Zone I, Sangramsinh Nishandar of the SPS, has been stayed. Two more SPS officers, DCPs Rashmi Karandikar and Ganesh Shinde got the same posting as the previous order.

DCP Mohan Dahikar (SPS), who was holding charge of Zone XI, has been transferred to Local Arms. Earlier, he had been given the charge of DCP Crime Branch.

The only new name in the new transfer order is an SPS officer, DCP Nandkumar Thakur. He has been transferred from Local Arms to the Crime Branch.

According to sources, the meeting between NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar and CM Uddhav Thackeray played an important role in keeping the transfer order largely the same. The earlier order was revoked by Thackeray and the Home Minister Anil Deshmukh after the Sena top brass expressed their unhappiness over not being consulted.

The issue showed a significant crack in the MVA government as the three parties — Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCO — had disagreements over it. The Sena was particularly upset because the agreement in the MVA says that it will get to decide the postings of IPS and IAS officers in the MMR. Sources said the Sena will now want a say in the postings outside MMR as well.

Shiv Sena minister Anil Parab and Deshmukh met on Thursday evening to discuss the transfers. Sources said deputy CM Ajit Pawar also participated in the deliberations. They thrashed out a solution and prevented further tensions to show that the parties were in agreement. The list decided by these leaders was then approved by the CM.

The Sena is reported to have demanded changes in postings and the Congress ministers had also placed their concerns before the CM. The postings were reshuffled according to the demands made by the parties. One of the officers, who had requested a non-executive posting, wasn't disappointed.

Inputs by Dharmendra Jore

