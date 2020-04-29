Maharashtra govt to facilitate return of 1,780 stranded students from Kota

The State Transport Minister Anil Parab on Tuesday said that the Maharashtra government will facilitate the return of 1,780 stranded students from Kota in Rajasthan. "1780 students from Maharashtra are stuck in Kota, Rajasthan due to lockdown for precaution against COVID-19," Parab tweeted. "As directed by Honourable CM Uddhav Thackeray, 92 buses of MSRTC fleet will leave on April 29 from Dhule to rescue the students and bring them back home," he added.

Earlier, the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh also facilitated the return of their stranded students from Kota.

India is under a nation-wide lockdown which was imposed on March 25 and later extended to May 3 to stem the spread of coronavirus.

