Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope blames rich patients for hogging ICU beds

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that "rich people" are occupying ICU beds in hospitals even when they do not have any symptoms of the coronavirus infection. He was speaking about the death of a Marathi news- channel journalist due to COVID-19. "Rich people without any symptoms of COVID-19

infection have occupied beds in ICUs.

"The infection is spreading in rural areas. Some 80 per cent people who have tested positive are asymptomatic. But if some rich people are occupying the beds without having any infection or symptoms, then such practice should be stopped immediately," said Tope.

The 42-year-old journalist who died in Pune on Wednesday did not get a cardiac ambulance in time, his kin

have alleged. Asked about shortages of hospital beds and ambulances, the minister said, "There have been clear instructions to collectors to requisition private ambulances and use them.

I will find out the details of the journalist's death."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever