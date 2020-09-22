Maharashtra jails report 2,012 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Of the total 14,261 prisoners tested for COVID-19 across jails in Maharashtra, 2012 have been found to be positive for the infection. Of them, 1,616 prisoners have already recovered and six have died of the disease. The highest number of positive cases has been reported at Pune's Yerawada Central Prison, where 259 inmates had tested positive. A total of 1,366 prisoners at the jail had undergone COVID-19 tests and 234 patients have already recovered.

The second highest number of positive cases was reported in Nagpur Central Prison, where 616 prisoners underwent tests and 219 of them were found to be positive. However, all of them have recovered. The total number of cases reported at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai was 182, but the number is under control now.

Read the recent updates about COVID-19 from the state and rest of India



The highest number of positive cases have been reported at Pune’s Yerawada Central Prison, with 259. File pics

According to sources, COVID-19 positive prisoners are kept in the quarantine wards of the prisons. Of the 2,509 prison staffers who underwent tests, 416 had tested positive. However, 360 of them have recovered while the rest are undergoing treatment.

A prison official said, "Doctors are available at prisons to check on the health of inmates. If someone is found to be symptomatic, a COVID-19 test is conducted, and if it comes out positive, then the prisoner is kept in the quarantine ward of the jail. However, if the condition worsens, then the inmate is shifted to a government hospital."

Speaking to mid-day, state prison ADG Sunil Ramanand said, "We usually set up a temporary prison in the area and keep the new inmates there for 14 days. We have also made changes in their diet by including protein-rich foods to boost immunity levels. We take good care of the COVID-positive prisoners and they are kept in a separate ward within the jail itself. Their body temperature, blood pressure and oxygen levels are checked everyday. We give them vitamin supplements as well. The prisoners are also made aware of the disease and the kind of cleanliness they should follow."

According to the jail administration, there were a total of 38,031 prisoners in state prisons, out of which 10,594 have been released. Some prisoners, who were involved in minor offences, have been given bail, some have been released on parole and some have been released on court orders.

416

No. of prison staffers who tested positive

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news