Maharashtra: Mild earthquake in Nanded and Yavatmal

There is no report of any damage to property or injury to people as of now, the official said. An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 had shook parts of Satara district on Thursday morning

Yavatmal/Nanded: Mild tremors were experienced late Friday evening in some parts of Nanded and Yavatmal districts in Maharashtra, officials said.

Tremors occurred at 9:10pm and were felt in Kinwat, Mahur, Hadgaon and Himayatnagar areas of Nanded, and Umarkhed, Karanjkhed, Pohandul, Hota and Valad in Yavatmal, he said. Several people stayed out of their homes after the tremors, he added.

