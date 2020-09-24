Maharashtra: National Forensic Bill paves way for state centre in Pune

A meeting was held by those who represented Maharashtra before the bill was sent to the Lok Sabha

With an aim to boost the importance of forensic science studies, the Centre finally approved the much-awaited National Forensic University Bill in both the Houses of the Parliament. With this, the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University will now have the status of a national university and will cater to students from across the globe. Also, as part of the decision to set up forensic centres across cities, Pune has been selected for Maharashtra's institute.

'Open for all'

Professor Amol Deshmukh, technical advisor to the Maharashtra government and head of the department, Institute of Forensic Science, Mumbai, said, "The university will grant degrees and other academic distinctions and will be open for all irrespective of gender, race, caste, creed, disability, domicile, ethnicity, social and economic background. In the first phase the university will expand its presence by setting up a forensic centre of excellence in New Delhi, followed by centres in Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata and Tripura."



Deshmukh added, "Director General of Police (Legal and Technical) Hemant Nagrale, Director of FSL, Kalina, Dr Krishna Kulkarni and I represented Maharashtra, which helped to get a centre shortlisted for Pune. The centre will start its operations within the next couple of years and will focus on crime dynamics of the state."

Dr Jayant Vyas, director general, Gujarat Forensic Sciences University, said, "At present we have 150 international students. We have already trained 2,300 police officers from 66 countries since 2009, which makes this a unique centre for knowledge enhancement. And with the recognition of a national university, we will open up the avenues further."



"We will come up with our first centre at National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science, New Delhi. A similar request has come from the Tripura government, where our second centre is likely to come up," said Dr Vyas. He added, "Forensic plays a key role in providing technical support to law enforcing agencies, be it biological, cyber forensic analysis or even behavioural sciences, in the larger interest of the criminal justice system."

'Welcome move'

Dr Arvind Tiwari, professor and dean, School of Law, Rights and Constitutional Governance, TISS, Mumbai, said, "The approval of the National Forensic University Bill is a welcome move and a bold decision by the government. Forensic science and forensic medicine are an integral part of the criminal justice system, and they cannot be ignored by the law enforcing agencies."

"Moreover, forensic science is not limited to analysis of evidence in criminal cases, but with the rise in cyber offences, it will play a pivotal role. Such centres across states will give a platform to the young brains to make a career in forensic science," he added.

Dr G K Goswami, joint director, CBI, who is also Hon. professor at GFS University, said, "The Gujarat Forensic Science University will play a key role as an apex body in academia to ensure fair investigation using the tools of forensic science. This paradigm shift will also train aspiring professionals in using scientific evidence."

Dr M S Rao, retired chief forensic scientist, Ministry of Home Affairs, said, "The need of the hour is to have such centres for enhancing forensic knowledge across states. It will be a matter of pride to have forensic centres in Mizoram and Nagaland.

This will strengthen the criminal justice system in the coming years."

Sample collection

Dr Indrajit Khandekar, professor of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Sevagram-Wardha, said, "The police investigative wing, forensic medicine and forensic science simultaneously need to improve to get the desired outcome. If the process of sample collection is not correct then even the best of the best forensic scientists cannot extract evidence from them. Also we do not have any guidelines for setting up autopsy centres, and moreover, there are no set rules for MBBS doctors, who are allowed to do the autopsies."

He added, "While setting up forensic centres is a good move, miracles won't happen until and unless we develop all the agencies working within the ambit of the criminal justice system."

