Maharashtra or Delhi: Shiv Sena split with Aaditya Thackeray's place

national

The final question before Aaditya Thackeray's political plunge is whether he should contest Lok Sabha or Assembly elections as he gears up to become the first Thackeray to enter the electoral fray

Aaditya has been been at the helm for the last couple of years, alongside his father

Following contradictions with alliance partner BJP, the Shiv Sena camp is now witnessing internal strife over 28-year-old Aaditya Thackeray's debut in active electoral politics. The party leadership is divided on whether the Thackeray scion should throw his hat in the ring for the Assembly polls or a position in the Parliament.

Sena insiders confirmed that the Thackeray family wants the Yuva Sena chief to venture into active legislature. "If everything works out smoothly, Aaditya will be the first from the Thackeray clan to be a member of the house (be it state Assembly or Parliament)," a senior Sena functionary said.



Aaditya Thackeray

On the timing of his entry, the Sena leader said. "Aaditya's entry is sure. Whether in the 2019 polls or the elections after that is what needs to be seen." No wonder, Aaditya was part of the meeting between Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and BJP leaders - party president Amit Shah and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In fact, he even shared the dais with the leaders while announcing the pre-poll alliance. Even when political strategist Prashant Kishor visited the Thackeray residence, Aaditya was present in the meeting.

Purvesh Sarnaik, secretary, Yuva Sena, said, "Working closely with Aaditya, I have observed that the Yuva Sena chief has good administrative and organisational skills. More importantly, he ensures that issues taken up by him reach their logical end and are not deserted halfway. Aaditya's entry in the Legislative Assembly will not only ensure new faces from the party in the state legislature, but will even boost the morale of the party's rank and file."

On the lines of Sule and Gandhi

Those close to the Yuva Sena chief agree it is high time the party's GenNext becomes active in electoral politics, the way Supriya Sule (NCP), Rahul Gandhi (Congress) and Akhilesh Singh (SP) are, especially to connect with the new-age voters.

A senior Sena functionary claimed that Aaditya is more inclined towards the Assembly task, and pointed to Mahim, Worli or Kherwadi being considered for fielding Thackeray junior. "Mahim would be given preference as it is our bastion. Also the party headquarters, Shiv Sena Bhavan, is here," the leader added.

'Should rather enter Delhi politics'

In the last couple of years, Aaditya had made a few visits to the state Assembly and observed the proceedings from the viewers' gallery. Besides, a couple of years ago, he even led a delegation of Sena MPs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his meeting, he urged the PM to adopt a virtual classroom project under the Digital India programme to reduce the weight of students' school bags. It was the late Sena chief Bal Thackeray's dream to reduce the burden from the shoulders of schoolchildren.

However, a section of senior leaders are of the opinion that instead of getting into state Assembly, the young gun should play in a bigger league - Delhi politics. "Parliament is where major policy decisions are given shape. Aaditya should be part of this league. Sena has a good presence in Mumbai and Maharashtra. Aaditya can monitor it even if he is involved in Delhi politics. What the party needs is a strong face in the Parliament to represent the Sena and make party's presence felt across the nation," the leader said.

Also Read: Uddhav Thackeray tells cadre on camera: Forced BJP to agree to 2-CM formula

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates