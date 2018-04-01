Maharashtra Plastic ban: These 5 interesting methods will get you started on recycling

With the new regulations setting in, Mumbaikars need to adopt ingenious methods to recycle plastics

The Maharashtra government has imposed a complete ban on plastic carry bags and thermocol cutlery, becoming the 18th state of the country to impose such ban.

State's Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam said the use of plastic is the major cause of diseases, hence the government took this decision. In case of violation, the manufacturers and users will have to pay fine of Rs. 5,000.

With the new regulations setting in, Mumbaikars need to adopt ingenious methods to recycle plastics. Here are 5 simple measures that can be taken:

1. While all plastics cannot undergo chemical alterations, thermosetting polymers, which are used in making baskets, trays etc. can be moulded into objects of other shapes.

2. In case of plastic botlles and cans, the material used is polyethylene terephthalate (PET). PET is a very resilient and long lasting material that can be converted for the use of DIY projects. A good example is to turn a split bottle into a flower pot.

3. Establishing a Pyrolysis plant is another simple way of recycling plastic. The by-products produced by the plant serves as industrial fuel for producing heat, electricity etc

4. Adding waste plastic to to tar helps in strngthening roads. This technique was developed by Dr R Vasudevan, a chemistry professor at the Thiagarajar College of Engineering in Madurai

5. Plastic bags used for shoppingmay also be handed over to a recycling centre to produce food grade virgin plastic bags for packaging, which has currently not been banned by the state government.

The BMC will be developing a webpage where all information about dealers who produce cloth and papers bags will be uploaded for both citizens and vendors to contact. The civic body is also planning to place collection bins at BMC markets and at public places for those who want to dispose of their plastic bags, said civic officials.

