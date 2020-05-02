Maharashtra records 1,000+ positive cases in single day

Even as the Central government extended the nationwide lockdown for two weeks, the city recorded the biggest jump in cases in a single day till now at 751, taking the total count for Maharashtra to 11,500.

However, Mumbai witnessed a dip in the number of deaths. State health department officials said that 26 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state of which six were in Mumbai, including a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Eleven other deaths were reported in Pune, three in Jalgaon and one each in Sindhudurg, Bhiwandi, Thane, Nanded, Aurangabad and Parbhani. Among those who died, 14 were above the age of 60 years while 11 were between 40-59 years. Fifteen of the patients were suffering from other ailments like hypertension and diabetes. The death toll in Maharashtra has reached 485 of which 295 have been reported in Mumbai. More than 100 patients have been discharged after full recovery.

Maharashtra reported a total of 1,008 new cases on Friday. Civic officials said that among the 751 new cases in the city, 399 had tested positive in various laboratories between April 25-28 and they were added to the list after the civic body received their details. Based on the recent circular issued by the central government, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients can be allowed to stay in home isolation if it is feasible. Civic officials said that people living in slum areas need the COVID centres more since home isolation is not possible for them.

11,506

Active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra as of today

