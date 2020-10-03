Maharashtra reformer, rationalist Pushpa Bhave passes away at 81

Retired Professor Pushpa Bhave, a well-known Marathi socialist, rationalist and reformer passed away following a prolonged illness, said family friends.

Bhave was 81 and breathed her last on Friday at nearly 12.30 a.m. at her Mumbai residence in Dadar. She is survived by her husband Prof. Anant Bhave.

Retired Professor #PushpaBhave , a well-known Marathi socialist, rationalist and reformer passed away following a prolonged illness, said family friends pic.twitter.com/fK7MjthniQ — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) October 3, 2020

Her funeral was completed on Saturday morning at the Shivaji Park electric crematorium in the presence of her family and fellow activists.

A multi-faceted personality, Prof. Pushpa Bhave had taken part in several major state and national level agitations, including the Goa Liberation, the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement, the Dalit Panthers, Devdasi Mukti campaign, welfare of tribals, etc.

"She was a mentor for many, including me, and stood for secular and socialist values. She never compromised on her principles and followed in the tradition of other great socialists like S. M. Joshi, Mrinal Gore, etc.," a close associate Jatin Desai told IANS on her demise.

