Maharashtra registers highest daily COVID-19 deaths at 26

WITH 43 new deaths due to COVID-19, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded the highest daily toll. More than half of the deceased were from Mumbai, where the total number of confirmed novel Coronavirus cases has crossed 11,000, with 680 new infections as of Thursday.

The 26 victims of COVID 19 from the city included a resident of Manipur and Bihar each. According to state health department officials, seven deaths were reported in Pune, five in Vasai Virar, two in Solapur and one each in Akola, Palghar and Aurangabad.

Of the 43 deceased, 25 were senior citizens while 14 were in the age group of 40-59 years. And 29 of them were suffering from other ailments. The death toll in the state now stands at 694.

Focus on pregnant women too

Across Maharashtra, 1,216 new cases were confirmed on Thursday, taking the total count to 17,974. Officials said that 207 COVID-19 patients were discharged after a full recovery. Apart from senior citizens, civic officials are also focussing on pregnant women, especially those who are nearing their delivery date. Additional facilities have been made for them at Wadia Hospital, Surya Hospital and others, the officials added.

50 new cases in Dharavi

Meanwhile, cases in G North ward continued to rise, with 50 new cases reported in Dharavi and majority of the patients were below the age of 60 years. Five new cases were reported from Mahim and two from Dadar, including an 80-year-old man who lives near the Plaza Theatre. Currently, G North ward has around 945 COVID-19 cases and has the second highest number of infections in the city.

Owing to the high concentration of cases, a team from the Centre visited Dharavi on Thursday along with civic chief Praveen Pardeshi and IAS officer Ashwini Bhide who is handling the COVID-19 war room under the civic body. Civic officials, however, remained tight-lipped about the recommendations and observations made by the central government team.

1,900 Indians to land in city

The Centre on Thursday began the process of bringing back thousands of Indians stranded in other countries. As many as 14,800 Indians from 12 countries will return home via airplanes or ships. Around 1,900 of them will land in Mumbai from the USA, Bangladesh, the Philippines, the UK, Malaysia and Singapore.

The BMC has reserved 3,343 rooms in 88 two/three/four/five stars and budget hotels for the nationals returning home. All of them will be quarantined and tested for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure.

17,974

Active coronavirus cases in maha as of today

