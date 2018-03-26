Maharashtra teachers continue to wait for their February salary

Education minister's office says they would get their pay within two to three days



Even after a week of the Supreme Court ruling that directed the government to disburse the salaries of state-aided school teachers through Union Bank, the beneficiaries are yet to receive their pay for the month of February. With the financial year coming to an end, complaints from teachers regarding the issue have already started pouring in.

Speaking to mid-day, Rajesh Pandya, vice-president of Teachers' Democratic Front, said, "The state government has a very casual approach towards the matter. We are just asking for something that's our right. After the teachers moved court, the government kept delaying the process by citing technical problems in the online process. We are yet to receive our salaries for February, even though March is about to end. How long are we expected to wait?"

He further said, "It's a failure on the government's part. How can it be so casual when it expects the teachers to complete so many tasks – academic as well as non-academic. Apart from conducting the State Board examinations, the teachers are also doing assessment work. With the financial year coming to an end, teachers also have to plan their income tax. If they face penalties for it, will the state government take responsibility?"

When contacted, a senior official from Education Minister Vinod Tawde's office said, "Teachers will get their salaries within two to three days. The processing work is taking some time."

