Maharashtra: Trolley of CSMT-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express derails between Kasara and Igatpuri

national

The derailment occurred around 3.50 am

Representational image

A trolley of the CSMT-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express derailed between Kasara and Igatpuri ghat section in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning.



According to Central Railway, a trolley of the second batch of 12598 CMT-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express derailed between Kasara and Igatpuri ghat section in the early wee hours on Wednesday, officials said.

Central Railway CPRO: One trolley of 2nd coach, of 12598 CSMT-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express derailed between Kasara and Igatpuri ghat section at about 3.50 hours on 18.7.2019. No injury has been reported. Middle line & UP line are available for traffic. #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2019

The derailment occurred around 3.50 am.



No casualties have been reported so far.



Middle line and Uttar Pradesh line are available for traffic.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies