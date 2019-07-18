Search

Maharashtra: Trolley of CSMT-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express derails between Kasara and Igatpuri

Published: Jul 18, 2019, 07:56 IST | mid-day online desk

The derailment occurred around 3.50 am

Representational image

A trolley of the CSMT-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express derailed between Kasara and Igatpuri ghat section in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning.

According to Central Railway, a trolley of the second batch of 12598 CMT-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express derailed between Kasara and Igatpuri ghat section in the early wee hours on Wednesday, officials said.

The derailment occurred around 3.50 am.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Middle line and Uttar Pradesh line are available for traffic. 

