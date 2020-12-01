Maharashtra units prefer T20s, ODIs over Ranji Trophy

With the BCCI letting state associations choose from a combination of three tournaments, Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 and Vijay Hazare Trophy (one-dayers), to begin the COVID-hit domestic season, it is learnt that most affiliated units are not keen on conducting the country's premier domestic tournament, the Ranji Trophy this season.

The four options BCCI provided are: Only Ranji Trophy, only Syed Mushtaq Ali T20, Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 or Vijay Hazare Trophy and Mushtaq Ali T20.

Most of the state units that mid-day spoke to on Monday preferred Option 4—Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 and Vijay Hazare Trophy. As per the BCCI's email, the duration for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 (Dec 20 to Jan 10) is 22 days and Vijay Hazare Trophy (Jan 11 to Feb 7) is 28 days. The BCCI has planned six bio-secure bubbles.

The reason the state units are not keen on the Ranji Trophy is its duration (67 days). "It will be a huge task for the centres hosting Ranji Trophy matches to ensure there is no breach of the bio-secure bubble. Safety of players, support staff and people conducting the tournament cannot be put at risk," said one state association official who did not wish to be named.

Another state unit official remarked: "None of the state associations have the experience of conducting a tournament in a bio-secure bubble. So the Ranji Trophy will be a big responsibility."

