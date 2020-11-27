Maharashtra's fresh COVID cases remain above 6,000

The total number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the state continued to be above 6,000 even as the total tally crossed the 18-lakh mark. The city's daily count was also more than 1,000 cases. While the state reported 65 deaths, Mumbai saw 15 COVID-related fatalities.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai took the lead with 1,147 infections followed by Pune with 751 cases and Nashik with 380 cases. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane had 300 new cases, Kalyan-Dombivli had 233 cases and all other districts had less than 200 cases each.

The state's recovery rate dipped further to 92.57 per cent and while 4,815 patients were discharged in the state, 548 patients were discharged in Mumbai after full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate remained at 91 per cent while the doubling rate period dipped further to 196 days. Of the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, more than 18,000 are in Pune, 15,533 in Thane and 14,185 in Mumbai. The state's mortality rate is stable at 2.60 per cent and till date, there have been 46,813 COVID-related deaths.

While there were 65 COVID-related deaths in the state over the past 24 hours, Mumbai led with 15 deaths followed by Satara, Nagpur and Pune with six deaths each. In Mumbai, civic officials said that of the 15 deaths, 12 patients were suffering from other ailments while five were senior

citizens.

With a rise in cases, the city's daily growth rate rose marginally to 0.35 per cent as the total count reached 2.79 lakh cases. Eleven administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and each of the wards has a growth rate less than 1 per cent. Currently, P South ward is leading with a growth rate of 0.48 per cent followed by M West and T wards. Three wards now have more than 1,000 active cases each while cumulatively, 13 wards have more than 500 active cases each.

