Maharishi Aazaad is the only person in the world who is spreading Sanskrit worldwide

Maharishi Aazaad the ultimate megastar of world is the first person in the World, who created the mega movie titled Aham Brahmasmi to spread the Brahma Vakya of Vedas to every corner of the World in the mission to project, promote and protect the oldest ancient Language of the world, Sanskrit. Aham Brahmasmi is the first mainstream Sanskrit feature film in the world. The film is produced by Kamini Dube and The Bombay Talkies Studios.

Maharishi Aazaad has been honored by several institutions of the country like BHU (Banaras Hindu University) in Varanasi, Sampoornanand Sanskrit Vishwa Vidhyalaya in Varanasi, JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) in New Delhi, Samskrita Bharati in New Delhi, Dharma Sangh Siksha Mandal in Varanasi, Constitution Club of India in Ahmedabad, Paniniya Shodh Sansthan in Bilaspur, Sanskrit Ganga in Prayagraj and many more.



Maharishi Aazaad in London UK

Through the proclamation of Aham Brahmasmi, Maharishi Aazaad has restored the weakened Indian Culture and Sanskrit Language, which was on the verge of extinction.

On February 28th, 2020, Megastar Maharishi Aazaad was embellished with the Sanskrit Mahanayak by Jagatguru Vasudevacharya Vidya Bhaskar at Shri Dharam Sangh Shiksha Mandal in Varanasi for making a historical and unprecedented contribution to the promotion of Sanskrit and Sanatana culture on the world stage.

On the very auspicious day of Ashada Shukla Ekadashi i.e. 1-7-2020, the historic Sanatan organization Shri Dharam Sangh Shiksha Mandal in Durgakund, Kashi founded by Shri Dharma Samrat Karpatriji Maharaj conferred the title of 'Maharishi' to Sanskrit Mahanayak Megastar Aazaad for the unprecedented and historical contribution in the promotion, preservation, and propagation of Devbhasha Sanskrit and Sanatan Dharma.

On August 1, 2020, In an online grand event organized under the joint aegis of 230-year-old Sampoornanand Sanskrit University, Vyakran Department, Varanasi, and Paniniya Research Institute, Bilaspur. Sanskrit Mahanayak Maharishi Aazaad received the title of Sanskrit Kalanidhi for the promotion of Deobhasha Sanskrit.

Very senior Sanskrit priest Padmashri Mahamahopadhyay Vagish Shastri, who has written hundreds of books for the upliftment of Sanskrit, said that our Maharishi Aazaad is a modern operator who has taken our Sanskrit heritage to the world level.

Former Vice-Chancellor Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthaan, New Delhi, Radhavallabh Tripathi said that Maharishi Aazaad is the need of the day. Maharishi Aazaad through the fifth Veda is paving the way for the return of sage tradition by making a great movement to restore Sanskrit globally.

On the 9th of August, 2020, Maharishi Aazaad received the title of Sanskrit Shiromani from Sanskrit Ganga, Prayagraj.



Maharishi Aazaad at Shakespeare House in Stratford UK

In the Last 70 years, The Ultimate Megastar of The World Maharishi Aazaad is the first filmmaker to visit Great Writer of World William Shakespeare's childhood house in Stratford, Warwickshire UK, the birthplace of legendary playwright William Shakespeare for paying tribute to the legendary writer & his marvelous artistry.

Wherever Maharishi Aazaad goes, whatever be in front of his eyes, but India remains in his eyes. While interacting with Shakespeare lovers from all over the world, Maharishi Aazaad introduced our great and timeless writers like Maharishi Valmiki, Maharishi Veda Vyasa, Maharishi Kalidasa, Maharishi Bhasa, Maharishi Shudraka with minute detailing.

Now, the responsibility of the tradition of Sanatan culture, Dharma-Karma-Yoga of our great ancestor sages ranging from Maharishi Vyas, Maharishi Valmiki, Maharishi Charak, Maharishi Sushruta to Maharishi Yogi Arvind will be on the broad shoulders of Maharshi Aazaad. Maharshi Aazaad's Mahayagya of this important task of enriching the world humanity with eternal civilization-culture will be completely successful.



Maharishi Aazaad at grand premiere of Sanskrit Film Aham Brahmasmi in Varanasi

Apart from committed to artistic, cultural, and linguistic upliftment globally to fulfill the purpose of one earth - one humanity, Sanskrit Shiromani, Sanskrit Kalanidhi, Sanskrit Mahanayak Megastar Maharishi Aazaad is going to serve the protection and projection of our divine, enlightened past. Maharishi Aazaad is devoted to spreading the core of Sanatan dharma for the spiritual seekers across the world.

The Ultimate Megastar of the World Maharishi Aazaad is the only person who is working on multiple languages with a noble purpose to unite the whole world through medium of art, literature and culture.

