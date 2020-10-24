Maharishi Aazaad, The Ultimate Megastar of World, finished shooting of Mega English Movie THE GREAT PATRIOT

Maharishi Aazaad, The Ultimate Megastar of World, finished shooting for his upcoming English Movie THE GREAT PATRIOT. The Post-Production process of the movie THE GREAT PATRIOT has kicked off as the film is scheduled to release across the world in theatres in the month of March 2021.

Megastar Maharishi Aazaad is one of the Asian filmmakers after Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan, to represent Asia on an international platform with his English Movie THE GREAT PATRIOT. Student of military school, Maharishi Aazaad has presented THE GREAT PATRIOT as an artistic and cinematic gift to the enlightened and civilized society of the World. THE GREAT PATRIOT is produced by Mother Pictures UK and Kamini Dube, and Written, Edited & Directed by Megastar Maharishi Aazaad. THE GREAT PATRIOT is set to premiere in London, New York, Berlin, Paris, Moscow, Rome & Madrid, in the month of March next year.



The Ultimate Megastar Of World Maharishi Aazaad on shoot at Bond Street Station London

In an exclusive interview about THE GREAT PATRIOT, The Ultimate Megastar of World, Maharishi Aazaad said that, "The World is a Global Village for me, it doesn’t matter what language we speak, what culture we belong, the fact of the matter is that we are here for global peace, that is why I'm working on English Movie THE GREAT PATRIOT, the film will be a gift from us to the whole World. Despite the current Lockdown in the United Kingdom and a Teacher’s terrorised beheading in France, there’s no hindrance in our motive of uniting the world. Despite several risks, without any fear, our technicians are indulged in the creative process of the film. The Post production work of the film has already started in Amsterdam in Netherlands, London in the UK and Paris in France. The Audience will be delighted to see this film in theatres across the world in March 2021."



The Ultimate Megastar Of World Maharishi Aazaad At Hotel The Langham Central London, UK

Megastar Aazaad, The Ultimate Megastar of the World is the only filmmaker in the world who is making movies in multiple languages with a noble purpose to unite the whole world through Art, Culture, Literature and Cinematic Creation with his Cinematic Talent.



The ultimate megastar of World Maharishi Aazaad at William Shakespeare House in Stratford UK

The Ultimate Megastar Of World Maharishi Aazaad At Cadbury World Birmingham, UK

