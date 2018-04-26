T20 2018: Hardik Pandya must evolve as a batsman, says Mahela Jayawardene

The defending champions failed to chase the 119-run target against Hyderabad as they slumped to a 31-run loss - their fifth defeat in six games



Mumbai coach Mahela Jayawardene (left) chats with Hardik Pandya recently. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Mahela Jayawardene managed a smile as the coach got ready to address the press conference after Mumbai put up their worst batting show in the T20 2018 at their home ground, the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

The defending champions failed to chase the 119-run target against Hyderabad as they slumped to a 31-run loss - their fifth defeat in six games. Although Jayawardene avoided any knee-jerk reaction after a humiliating loss, the Sri Lankan pulled up his young batsmen, especially star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who managed just three runs off 19 balls.

Dip in form

Touted to be India's next Kapil Dev, Hardik has suffered a dramatic dip in batting form, scoring just 48 runs in five matches. Jayawardene felt Pandya needed to evolve. "Every year, you can't bat the same way, if people don't evolve and improve, there is no progress. Young guys like Hardik will learn that and need to work harder.

'Talent alone not enough'

"Talent alone will not take you anywhere. Leading the game and thinking about the game, that's the part they need to keep learning and especially with good international bowlers, you must evolve otherwise you won't be consistent," the Mumbai coach said.

