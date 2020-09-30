Mahendra Singh Dhoni is charting new innings in the entertainment industry

Over a month after he announced his retirement from international cricket, former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is charting a new inning in the entertainment industry. The sports star, who had launched his banner Dhoni Entertainment in 2019 with the multilingual documentary Roar of the Lion, is developing a wide slate of projects for the next year.

Talking to mid-day, Sakshi Dhoni, who serves as the managing director of the production house, reveals that they have zeroed in on their second offering. "We have acquired the rights of an unpublished book of a debutant author. We will adapt it into a web series. It is a mythological sci-fi story that explores the journey of a mysterious Aghori and is set at a high-tech facility on a remote island," says Sakshi, adding that the adventure drama explores the genre of magical realism. Currently in the process of developing the series, the creative team will finalise the cast and director soon. It is heard that the studio is simultaneously working on five other projects.



Sakshi Dhoni

The cricketer is currently in the UAE, leading his team Chennai Super Kings from the front at the ongoing Indian Premier League. While cricket remains Dhoni's first love, Sakshi says the studio is their joint passion. "When we were developing Roar of the Lion, we thought it was the perfect time to venture into the entertainment industry. We aim to give a platform to deserving talent to showcase their skills along with providing fresh and original content to the audience. Mahi will be partially involved [in the production house]. The day-to-day running of the company is looked after by me. We have a process to ensure quality control from the word go. Mahi and I take the final call with our team's inputs and suggestions. Our aim is to produce good stories from our heart."

