Watch Video: Mahendra Singh Dhoni stops car to interact with young fan

Mahendra Singh Dhoni shows his kind nature, by breaking protocol and interacting with a young cricket fan

MS Dhoni interacts with fan (Pic/ Twitter)

MS Dhoni is revered and admired by fans worldwide, and some fans have even gone great lengths for their favourite cricketer. In Chennai, where he plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, fans have shops, restaurants and temples named after him. The humongous fan following is fuelled by how Dhoni is as a person off the field, an example of which is seen by his recent gesture for a fan.

A video has surfaced on social media which shows Mahendra Singh Dhoni interacting with a young fan while sitting in his car, not caring about protocols. The former India World Cup winning captain also shook hands with the kid and the two then parted ways.

RT msdfansofficial: Man with Golden Heart.

Just look at the way, he is adoring his little fan.

RT msdfansofficial: Man with Golden Heart.

Just look at the way, he is adoring his little fan.

msdhoni SaakshiSRawat#MSDhoni #Dhoni #mahiway pic.twitter.com/WpByIlp0hi

