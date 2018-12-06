Mahershala Ali enjoyed working on Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse

hollywood

Mahershala Ali talks about voicing Uncle Aaron in Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse

Mahershala Ali. Pic/AFP

Mahershala Ali says he had fun giving voice to complex and fascinating character of Uncle Aaron in Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse. "I really enjoyed voicing Uncle Aaron in '...Spider-verse'," Ali said in a statement to IANS.

"I think he is one of the more complex and fascinating characters I have come across in both comic-books and animated movies in general. His relationship with Miles is one of the major emotional components of the film, and I think fans of the comic-book are going to be very pleased with how the filmmakers have developed this interesting figure in the movie," he added.

Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman, the film introduces Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where anyone can wear the mask.

Based on the comic book characters created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Sara Pichelli in 2011, the movie is about the adventures of Morales as he tries to fit in at a new private school in Manhattan.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India is bringing the film to India. It will release on December 14.

