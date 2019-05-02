Mahesh Babu fans are going crazy over his Maharshi looks

regional-cinema

Fans are going crazy over Superstar Mahesh Babu's looks from his upcoming movie, Maharshi

Mahesh Babu in Maharshi trailer

Maharshi's trailer is out and fans are going crazy as throughout the trailer Mahesh Babu is looking dashing. In the trailer, Mahesh Babu has multiple looks, stepping into the shoes of a college student 'Rishi', the actor has charmed the audience with his chocolate boy looks. The actor's look in a checkered suit, stepping out of a helicopter in an exquisite location and his powerful dialogue in the custody has left the fans spellbound.

Not only this, adding to the excitement, Mahesh Babu will have a dual role in his film, mouthing the inimitably impactful dialogues. Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu witnessed a marvellous response as the fans reckoned him as the Prime Minister, owing to his performance. In Maharshi, the actor will be portraying the role of a high profile successful entrepreneur, a man who never loses.

Watch the trailer of Mahesh Babu's Maharshi

Maharshi marks the 25th film of the Superstar and is a very close and special project for him. The film is all set to hit the theatres on 9th May, 2019.



In the recent developments, being carved in a rare form of honour, Superstar Mahesh Babu earned a greater privilege owing to his fandom to get standing at the Madame Tussauds' features. The wax statue was launched at his own multiplex. Acknowledging the statue as merit, the Superstar explained the importance of his statue. The statue has been extremely special for not just Mahesh Babu but also Madame Tussauds, Singapore as this will be the first time they would unveil the prestigious figure outside Singapore.

