Mahesh Babu gets 'super' special birthday wishes from wife Namrata Shirodkar, daughter Sitara
Mahesh Babu's eight-year-old daughter Sitara too wished him on social media. Sitara posted a cute video clip on her Instagram account
Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who turned a year older on Sunday, has received an adorable birthday wish from his wife Namrata Shirodkar. Namrata posted an intimate moment between the couple -- a picture of Mahesh Babu kissing her.
"True love is how I experience it with you Happy Birthday MB. I love you now and always," Namrata captioned the image.
Makers of Mahesh Babu's upcoming film "Sarkaru Vaari Paata" unveiled the new motion poster of the project on the day. Sharing the link of the poster, Namrata wrote: "Super."
Mahesh Babu's eight-year-old daughter Sitara too wished him on social media. Sitara posted a cute video clip on her Instagram account and said that her father's birthday is "one of her favourite days of the year".
"My most favourite day of the year!! Happyyy Birthday Nanna. You're the best dad everrr. I love you so so much@urstrulymahesh," Sitara wrote.
Wishing Mahesh Babu on his 45th birthday, actress Sophie Choudry tweeted: "Need a new pic together (and a new song) but happy bday to this superstar, an absolute gentleman @urstrulyMahesh. Wish you a wonderful and safe year ahead!! All the best for #SarkaruVaariPaata."
Actor Adivi Sesh described Mahesh Babu's birthday as a "festival".
"Wishing a heartfelt happy birthday to Superstar @urstrulyMahesh sir! Today's a festival for the millions!
"Your encouragement and kind words of grace have meant the world to me and the team. Thank you for the value and faith you have given for my dream film #Major Lots of love sir," Adivi wrote on Twitter.
Namrata Shirodkar and husband Mahesh Babu met on the sets of Telugu film 'Vamsi' in 2000 after which they started dating. It was while shooting for the 2005 Telugu actioner Athadu that Mahesh and Namrata got married. (All pictures/Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's official Instagram accounts)
Since her marriage, Namrata stopped acting and has been taking care of the family. She also manages Mahesh's career which includes his shooting schedule and business endorsements.
Picture perfect! Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu with their kids Gautham Krishna Gattamaneni and Sitara.
Namrata Shirodkar with son Gautham Krishna Gattamaneni. Gautham was born on August 31, 2006.
One of the other reasons why actress Namrata Shirodkar took a break from acting was to take care of the kids. In picture: Namrata Shirodkar with son Gautham and daughter Sitara, who was born on July 20, 2012.
Mahesh Babu took to Instagram to wish wifey Namrata happy birthday. He wrote, "Wishing the woman of the house, the woman in my life the Happiest Birthday!!! Just love and more love @namratashirodkar"
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary this year on February 10.
Mahesh Babu has time and again mentioned how Namrata is the strength and light of his life. In picture: A candid picture of Mahesh Babu with his children Gautham and Sitara.
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar live in Hyderabad with their kids Gautham and Sitara.
Did you know Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar decided to offer a special welcome to their second child (Sitara) by banking the baby's stem cells? Namrata and Mahesh also spread awareness for cord blood banking. In picture: Namrata Shirodkar enjoying some beach time with her kids.
While you may all be aware that Namrata Shirodkar's husband Mahesh Babu, pictured with daughter Sitara, is a superstar down south and has numerous hits to his credit which include films like 'Murari', 'Pokiri', 'Dookudu' among others, but did you know he is a star kid? Mahesh Babu is the younger son of veteran Telugu actor Krishna.
Namrata too belongs to a filmy family. She is the granddaughter of noted Marathi actress Meenakshi Shirodkar. In picture: Namrata with her kids Gautham and Sitara.
Namrata Shirodkar is the younger sister of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar. In picture: Namrata Shirodkar with her son Gautham during a family vacation.
Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar made her Bollywood debut in 1998 with Salman Khan-starrer 'Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai'. In picture: Namrata with kids Gautam and Sitara.
But before entering Bollywood, Namrata Shirodkar worked as a model and was crowned Miss India in 1993. In picture: Namrata's candid photo with a friend.
Namrata Shirodkar stood fifth in the Miss Universe pageant and was chosen as first runner-up in the Miss Asia Pacific contest.
Mahesh Babu started his career at the age of 4. In 1979, he made his debut as a child artist with Needa. In picture: Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu with friends.
Mahesh Babu acted in films such as Needa, Poratam, Shankharavam, Bazaar Rowdy, Mugguru Kodukulu, Gudachari 117, Koduku Diddina Kapuram, Bala Chandrudu, Anna Thammadu, as a child artist. In picture: Namrata Shirodkar with Mahesh Babu and her family.
Talking about Namrata Shirodkar, she is best known for her works in films such as 'Kachche Dhaage', 'Vaastav: The Reality', 'Pukar' among others. In picture: Namrata with her kids.
Namrata Shirodkar received a nomination for IIFA Best Supporting Actress Award for 'Pukar', which released in 2000.
Namrata Shirodkar's 2004 crossover film 'Bride and Prejudice' was a hit overseas, particularly in the UK.
Very few know that Namrata Shirodkar was actually set to make her Bollywood debut with 'Purab Ki Laila Pachhim Ki Chhaila' which starred Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in lead roles but the film never released.
Namrata Shirodkar's most memorable performance, where she earned plaudits from fans and critics was 'Vaastav' in which she essayed Sanjay Dutt's on-screen wife.
Apart from Bollywood, Namrata Shirodkar has acted in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films too.
We totally adore Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu as a couple.
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Mahesh Babu!
South superstar Mahesh Babu, born on August 9, 1975, is married to former Bollywood actress Namrata Shirodkar. As the actor turns 45 today, we take a look at some candid pictures of his and Namrata Shirodkar with their children - son Gautham Ghattamaneni and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni
