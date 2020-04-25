Mahesh Babu happy to connect with fans virtually

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is spending his lockdown days with family, and is glad that he can connect with fans and colleagues via social media.

"Twitter has been one of my major sources of information and entertainment in these testing times. While I'm at home with my family, I'm glad that the service is letting me stay in touch with my fellows from the film industry as well as my fans," Mahesh said.

"I believe that Twitter is a very powerful medium to stay informed and connected with what's happening in the world, especially, during a critical time like this," he added.

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi is also using Twitter to communicate with his fans.

Talking about it, Chiranjeevi said: "I owe everything to my fans and audiences. The possibility of directly interacting with them and sharing my thoughts through a platform like Twitter has often crossed my mind. But during these unprecedented times, I felt an urgent need to communicate directly with my fans and fellow Indians and this led me to join the platform in March, on the Telugu New year's day and the first day of the nationwide lockdown."

"During COVID-19, it has become more important than ever before to stay connected so that we can get through this pandemic together. Twitter is doing a great job of helping people do that," he added.

From Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan to Rajinikanth, prominent South Indian celebrities are using Twitter to engage with fans and encourage them to stay home and be safe. Actors are also making videos at home with song lyrics that urge people to isolate and stay safe amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

Mahesh made his ‘stay home, stay safe' appeal to fans by sharing a video of his daughter in which she talks about the precautionary measures that are necessary to fight coronavirus and flatten the curve.

Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan re-joined Twitter on his own birthday. As a birthday gift, the star asked his fans to stay indoors for their own safety. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia shared a musical message and tweeted a Tamil coronavirus awareness song titled "Unnai kaakum".

