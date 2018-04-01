Mahesh Babu: Let's make Bharat Ane Nenu song 'I don't know' an anthem

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has lent his voice for the number, which marks his debut single in Telugu language



Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu says the song "I don't know" from his upcoming film "Bharat Ane Nenu" should be made into an anthem. "Let's make learning an everyday process, let's make 'I dont know' an anthem to achieve it," Mahesh Babu tweeted on Sunday.

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has lent his voice for the number, which marks his debut single in Telugu language. This is not the first time the two are working together.

Earlier, Mahesh Babu had sung in Telugu for Farhan's MARD initiative, which aims to raise social awareness against rape and discrimination against women.

Bharat Ane Nenu is a political thriller film directed by Koratala Siva. It also features Kiara Advani.

