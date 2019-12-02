Mahesh Babu: Nothing is changing; we are failing as a society

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has reacted to the heinous gang-rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinarian on the outskirts of Hyderabad on November 27. The actor took to Twitter to appeal to the government demanding capital punishment for the accused in such brutal crimes.

He tweeted: "Day after day, month after month, year after year... NOTHING is changing. We are failing, as a society! Sending my personal appeal to the state & central governments. @KTRTRS @PMOIndia we need stricter laws, capital punishment for heinous crimes like these..." Take a look:

Day after day, month after month, year after year... NOTHING is changing. We are failing, as a society! Sending my personal appeal to the state & central governments. @KTRTRS @PMOIndia we need stricter laws, capital punishment for heinous crimes like these... — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 1, 2019

In a separate tweet, the Telugu superstar expressed his condolences to the family members of the victim. "My heartfelt condolences to the families of the girls. Your pain is irreversible! Let's come together to give justice to all the women and young girls of our country... Let's make India safe!!#Justicefor(victim's name)#StopRapes #SaveHer," he wrote. Here it is:

My heartfelt condolences to the families of the girls. Your pain is irreversible! Let's come together to give justice to all the women and young girls of our country... Let's make India safe!!#JusticeforPriyankaReddy #StopRapes #SaveHer — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 1, 2019

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra also expressed her disgust over the horrific incident and expressed condolences to the victim's family. "Shocked. Saddened. UTTERLY DISGUSTED!!! My thoughts and prayers to the family of (victim's name)," she tweeted. Take a look:

Shocked. Saddened. UTTERLY DISGUSTED!!! My thoughts and prayers to the family of Dr. Priyanka Reddy. #PriyankaReddy — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) November 30, 2019

The brutal gang-rape and murder of the Hyderabad-based veterinarian has once again pointed fingers at the issue of women's safety in India. The incident has left the entire nation in a state of shock. As a result, social media is abuzz with protests with netizens demanding stricter laws and capital punishment for such heinous crimes.

