Mahesh Babu stands by the #KillFakeNews agenda, raises his voice against fake websites

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the most critically acclaimed actors of the southern film industry and cherishes a humongous fan following throughout India. His social media is popular to spread messages that support certain social causes. The actor and his fans are known to storm social media with their social campaigns.

Recently, Mahesh Babu took to his social media to share a post about wiping away fake news and gossip websites that often spread misinformation and lies about celebrities.

These blogs or gossip websites leech off the actor's popularity and spread misinformation about them to gain views on their respective pages. It is crucial that these websites and rumors be put to a stop so that they can stop spreading fake rumors. Mahesh Babu shared the post on social media under the tag of "#KillFakeNews" against misinformation being spread with the caption.

Have a look at his tweet right here:

It's highly commendable someone has finally spoken against these lies and false news!

