Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu marches towards 50 Days mark!

Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu is a relieved man and his recent outing Bharat Ane Nenu has been named as the biggest hit in the actor's career. Koratala Siva directed this political drama and Mahesh essayed the role of a dynamic Chief Minister in the movie. Bharat Ane Nenu released on April 20th and won accolades from all the classes. The movie ended up as the biggest hit of the year and created new records in overseas and across the circles of Chennai.

Bharat Ane Nenu is completing its 50 days on June 8th and is running successfully all over. Bharat Ane Nenu stunned everyone with the pre-release business and the satellite deal, digital rights, and the Hindi dubbing rights have been picked up for massive prices. The makers have been left in huge profits even before the release of the movie. The film grossed Rs 225 crores till date and is still raking revenues across the limited screens.

Bharat Ane Nenu smashed all the Non-Baahubali records and is the second biggest hit of Tollywood till date. Mahesh Babu's performance and screen presence along with Koratala Siva's directorial abilities have been widely lauded. Kiara Advani played the heroine and Devi Sri Prasad composed the music. DVV Entertainments bankrolled Bharat Ane Nenu.

