Mahesh Babu's hush-hush Mumbai trip

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu, who was holidaying in Spain with wife Namrata Shirodkar, and kids Gautham and Sitara, made a stopover in Mumbai on his way back to Hyderabad. His quiet visit was for talks with B-Town folk who want to rope him in for a Hindi film. The Bharat Ane Nenu star has always maintained that he prefers doing Telugu films. Looks like there is something exciting lined up as he has evinced interest.

Superstar Mahesh Babu's popularity, not just in the southern markets, but in the entire nation as well as overseas is not a hidden fact. Bharat Ane Nenu, political thriller garnered startling reviews and was also one of the highest grossing movies and biggest hits of 2018 including Bollywood movies. Another testimony of the same is the news of his last release garnering a whopping 22 crores for its satellite rights.

This kind of an amount for a Telugu film is rarely heard of. It is the perhaps the highest that any Telugu film has received till date (leaving aside Baahubali). The actor has been influential through his movie choices, Bharat Ane Nenu being one of the highest openers.

