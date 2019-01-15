Mahesh Babu's next film Maharshi to be dubbed in Hindi?

regional-cinema

As Mahesh Babu has received incredible love for his dubbed films on TV, a lot of exhibitors have approached the makers of Maharshi to release the film dubbed his next in Hindi

Maharshi poster

Superstar Mahesh Babu who is currently shooting for the next schedule of Maharshi enjoys an immense fan following not only in the South Indian film industry but is also a household name nationwide. Owing to his national popularity his upcoming next Maharshi is touted to release in Hindi.

Mahesh's previous films such as Dookudu (2011), Business Man (2012) and I - Nenokkadine (2014) have been dubbed in Hindi earlier, with reruns on Hindi television channel. As the actor has received incredible love for his dubbed films on TV, a lot of exhibitors have approached the makers of Maharshi to release the film dubbed his next in Hindi.

While language is no longer a barrier as content winning over the audience, many recent regional films have created wonders on Hindi box office like Baahubali, KGF and Robot 2.

Considering the unfathomable fanbase of Mahesh Babu, Maharshi has also generated immense buzz amongst the audience across the nation.

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the most followed South Indian Superstars with a combined following of over 14 million leaving behind biggies like Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, Allu Sirish, amongst others and apparently, Maharshi which is touted to be one of his biggest projects will also be dubbed in Hindi.

For his last outing Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu not only garnered immense appreciation from critics and audience but also broke major records at the box office. Mahesh Babu will be seen in much leaner and stronger look in Maharshi which will hit the screens in April 2019.

