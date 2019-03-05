Mahesh Babu's project with 1: Nenokkadine director Sukumar dropped over creative issues
The yet-untitled project, which has been in the pipeline for over a year, was due to go on the floors later this year
Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has revealed that he has opted out of his next project with director Sukumar over creative differences. Mahesh made the announcement via a tweet on Monday.
"Due to creative differences, my film with Sukumar is not happening. I wish him all the best on the announcement of his new project. Respect always for a filmmaker par excellence. '1: Nenokkadine' will remain as a cult classic. Enjoyed every moment working on that film," Mahesh tweeted.
Mahesh and Sukumar had earlier worked together in the Telugu psychological thriller "1: Nenokkadine", which bombed at the box office.
Currently, Mahesh Babu awaits the release of Vamshi Paidipally's "Maharshi", slated for release on April 25. The industry grapevine is that Mahesh will next join hands with director Anil Ravipudi for a yet-untitled Telugu project, which will go on the floors from May or June.
