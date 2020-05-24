Mahesh Babu's teen son is as tall as him; proud father shares a video

Mahesh Babu, who will be next seen in the Telugu film, Sarileru Neekevvaru, shared a fun video with his son Gautam. It seems like the Telugu superstar is making the most of his time by bonding with his children, as his latest video proves.

In his latest Instagram video, the actor is seen playing ‘who is taller' with his 13-year-old son. In the clip, Gautam tells his father that he is not that tall, and the actor then challenges his son to see who is taller. Gautam bursts out laughing.

"Height check!! He's tall #LockdownShenanigans," the actor wrote while sharing the video.

Earlier this month, he shared on social media that he was grateful to all health workers who are working "selflessly and tirelessly" to keep people safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

For the unversed, the actor is constantly in touch with his fans via social media. Speaking about the same, he said, "Twitter has been one of my major sources of information and entertainment in these testing times. While I'm at home with my family, I'm glad that the service is letting me stay in touch with my fellows from the film industry as well as my fans," Mahesh said.

"I believe that Twitter is a very powerful medium to stay informed and connected with what's happening in the world, especially, during a critical time like this," the actor added.

Mahesh made his 'stay home, stay safe' appeal to fans by sharing a video of his daughter in which she talks about the precautionary measures that are necessary to fight coronavirus and flatten the curve.

The actor's last release Sarileru Neekevvaru was a super hit box office and collected over 200 crores during its theatrical run. The movie also marked the third consecutive movie for the actor to enter the 100 crore club. Sarileru Neekevvaru saw Mahesh Babu in an unseen avatar of an Army officer.

