Mahesh Babu's 'time for a tongue twister' with daughter Sitara

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu posted a new video with daughter Sitara on Wednesday, where the father-daughter duo is seen trying out a tongue twister. "Time for a tongue twister. She's convinced she's got it right. #StaySafe#HomeBound#FamilyTime," he captioned the Instagram clip.

Reacting to the video, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar posted a string of red heart emojis. Apart from sharing fun videos, Mahesh Babu also tries to create awareness among people about the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, he urged everyone to venture out with proper precautions.

"We are opening up. Slowly, but surely. In a time like this, masks are mandatory. Make it a point to wear a mask every time you step out, that's least we can do to protect ourselves and others. It may seem odd, but it is the need of the hour and we must get used to it.

"One step at a time! Let's adapt to the new normal and get life back on track. It's cool to be masked. I am. Are you?" Mahesh Babu had said.

