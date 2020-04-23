Mahesh Bhatt: Alia Bhatt and I met a few days ago, she just walked across with mask and gloves

The whole world is currently locked down and maintaining social distance from their friends and even families. However, Alia Bhatt seems to be feeling very homesick and that's perhaps the reason why she recently visited her parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. And this news was confirmed by the filmmaker himself to Mumbai Mirror.

Talking about it, he said, "We met a few days ago-she lives a few buildings away and it's a protected space. So, she just walked across with mask and gloves on and sat at a distance so she wouldn't endanger her parents. It warms the heart to see her fulfill the social role of a responsible young child and to see your children teach you what you taught them in their childhood."

Alia even shared a throwback picture with her father a few weeks ago and it was indeed a heartwarming one. In case you missed it, have a look right here again:

On the work front, Mahesh Bhatt returns to direction after 22 years with Sadak 2 that stars Alia, Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Gulshan Grover. The film is slated to release on July 10!

