Mahesh Bhatt faces heat for sharing an 'insensitive photo' on Instagram

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, fans alleged that Mahesh Bhatt was part of the conspiracy, which led to his end. The filmmaker, who has been facing flak from a section of netizens ever since has irked them with his latest post.

Mahesh Bhatt shared a photograph of a skeleton and wrote, "Dying men think of funny things — and that's what we all are here, aren't we? Dying men?" American fantasy and science fiction writer Tad Williams's quote along with the picture was considered insensitive. On Monday, Bhatt was trolled by Rajput's fans who felt he was mocking the late actor. There has been tattle that Bhatt asked SSR's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty to vacate his home after she told him that he was "acting strangely and hearing voices".

Another post, with the same picture, had a caption, "Sabke andar ek-sa hii aabaad hai

Farq hai toh bas jism ka libaas hai - Neelesh Jain [sic]"

Sushant Singh Rajput was battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment for the same. The untimely death of the actor has come in as a huge shock to Bollywood celebrities and his fans alike.

Sushant started his showbiz journey with Nadira Babbar's Ekjute theatre group in 2008. The actor got his big break in television with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He became a household name with Balaji Telefilms' Pavitra Rishta in which he played Manav Deshmukh, a role that proved to be a breakthrough and for which he received several awards as Best TV actor.

