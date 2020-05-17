Mahhi Vij: Want to contribute to the society? Do it, but don't take a camera along

It has been two months since the lockdown has been imposed across the globe and the economy has taken a serious beating. The common men and daily wage workers have been hit the hardest and amid this, a lot of Bollywood and television celebrities have made their donations to keep their lives on track in our country at least. But it seems actress Mahhi Vij is not pleased with all those who have been making a lot of noise about it on social media.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she shared her thoughts on the idea of people taking cameras along while doing their charitable bits. She said, "You want to contribute to society? Do it, but you don't have to take a camera and show 'main itne de raha/rahi hoon'." Also, she talked about something that was crucial at this hour. A lot of celebrities were called out on social media when people felt they haven't made any donations.

Talking about this issue, the actress stated, "A lot of people have written that we aren't doing anything in this crisis. But what we are doing, we are not posting about it. It's only to be in God's good books, not yours. If I am doing anything, the good karma from it should reach my parents and three kids, I don't even want it for myself."

It seems she has clearly done her bit during this crisis and doesn't really want to make a noise about the same. Way to go!

