Mahika Sharma on Kathua rape case: I feel God is nowhere

Miss Teen Northeast - Mahika Sharma will visit Kathua in two days



Mahika Sharma

Mahika Sharma, known for winning the title 'Miss Teen Northeast' who is also a well known social worker will visit Kathua in two days and will meet and land her support to the eight-year-old rape victim's parents.

"I'm planning to visit her parents and want to make them feel that how the rape victim is living now inside every Indian girl. I'm always there for them as a daughter whenever they need. I also feel not only me but every Indian girl will agree to stand by them in need. I will promise them to not be scared of the group of community, who were protesting for the rapist because India is against them and we will get our little sister justice. As Indian women are never weak. We are much more stronger then men," she said.

Talking ahead she also shared, "I was earlier scared of God. As from childhood my parents use to say me that God punishes the bad. But after learning the incident I feel God is nowhere. And we Indians spend a lot of wealth simply on the name of God. Even it brings a little confusion that whether the story of Ramayana and Mahabharata was true. Or it was just written by someone."

Mahika who comes from Assam also went to tell how even at a place like Assam which has no rape records earlier in the history, now has 88 rape cases in 26 days, "I feel sorry about my sisters in Assam who are not at all secured now. As per a DCR (Daily Crime Report) says 88 rapes in 26 days in Assam."

Mahika also works for sex worker rehab programme and has appeared in Bollywood and Assamese movies.

