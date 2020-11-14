Mahika Sharma to celebrate Diwali with underprivileged children

F. I. R fame actress Mahika Sharma has planned her Diwali celebration with children to pay her tribute to India's first Prime Minister. She says, "This year Diwali falls on the same day along with children's day. It is the right time to increase awareness about the rights, care, and education of children. As I'm away from my family hence I have decided to celebrate my Diwali with some unprivileged children. I will be visiting an NGO in the city with some new cloths, Diwali sweets and other gifts for them. It will be a good time with them and my Diwali 2020 will be a lifetime special."

Mahika, known for featuring in television shows like 'Ramayana', 'Police Factory', and 'The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir' revealed that every year she offers a rose to Nehruji. She tells, "The day is celebrated as a tribute to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who loved children and considered them the real strength of a nation and foundation of our society. My father taught me to offer a red rose to Nehruji on his birthday since childhood and I still follow it."

Talking about the time she will be celebrating with the children she adds, "I will be teaching them DIY Diwali. I will teach them to make some decorative stuff with rough newspapers. Also, we will draw rangoli. We will paint some deepaks. It will be a very creative time. Even I will get to learn so much from them."

Mahika has also appeared in Bollywood movies like 'Mr. Joe B. Carvalho'.

