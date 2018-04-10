Mahindra Electric partners with Zoomcar to offer 100 EVs in Delhi

The EVs under the deal are financed as part of an agreement between Zoomcar and Mahindra Finance





Mahindra Electric on Tuesday announced its partnership with self-drive rental platform Zoomcar, as part of which the electric vehicles (EV) maker will offer 100 of its e20 plus EVs on the latter's platform in the capital.

The electric mobility arm of automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra said the agreement is aimed at promoting shared and cleaner mobility.

"Mahindra's commitment towards electric mobility continues. Our aim is to make EVs more mass adaptable in India in public transport, shared mobility and personal vehicles," Mahindra Electric Chief Executive Mahesh Babu told reporters here.

The EVs under the deal are financed as part of an agreement between Zoomcar and Mahindra Finance.

Apart the e2o plus, Mahindra also makes the e-Verito and e-Supro model EVs.

Zoomcar operates in 30 cities across India, allowing users to rent cars by the hour, day, week or month.

At the event to announce the tie-up, Niti Aayog Chief Exexcutive Amitabh Kant said a massive revolution is required to usher in shared, connected and zero waste mobility, while tackling Delhi's air pollution is not possible without private sector collaboration.

"In Niti Aayog, we have provided charging stations as the need for the government is to ensure that there are vast number of charging stations all over and we are, in fact, moving towards having all electric vehicles," he said.

While launching the National E-Mobility Programme here last month, Power Minister R.K. Singh said the government will soon unveil a policy on EVs.

According to officials, the policy will provide that charging EVs would be a service and not sale of electricity -- which requires a licence.

The policy on electric vehicle charging stations on points along identified corridors, draft of which has been finalised by the Central Electricity Authority, would provide that the price of power for charging electric vehicles be capped at the average cost of supply in the state, excluding discom transmission and distribution losses, plus 15 per cent, officials said.

This would help the tariff for charging at an economical level of below Rs 6 per unit, they added.

The governments's National Electric Mobility Mission Plan launched in 2013 aims at gradually ensuring a vehicle population of about 6-7 million electric and hybrid vehicles in India by 2020.

The vision enunciated two years ago is for India to have 100 per cent EVs by 2030.