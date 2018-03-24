Mahira Khan opens up about her controversial photographs with Ranbir Kapoor

Remember the viral picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan during their New York visit? Well, Khan has just spoken about it

Mahira Khan has opened up about her controversial photographs with Ranbir Kapoor in New York, which went viral last September. In an upcoming television interview to BBC, Mahira says, "It was the first time in my career that I was caught up in a so-called controversy. It was strange because there were so many things in that. Obviously you feel violated, you are in a personal downtime moment and someone has just photographed you."

