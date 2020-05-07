Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra give a classic twist to Bole Chudiyan; hope Kareena is watching!

Bigg Boss 13 has to be the most popular, memorable, and explosive season of all time. Love stories were born and so were stars. Two of them were Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, and fans have combined their names to Pahira. And for all the Pahira fans, here's something fun. The duo shared a rather unique video where they both could be seen grooving to the Bole Chudiyan song and the actress reminded us of Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Taking to her Instagram account, this is what she wrote, "This is for you all #pahira fans." (sic) Well, this is truly a fantastic gift for all their fans, a fun-filled video that they can watch on loop. And Kareena would be happy after seeing this too.

Have a look right here:

Dancing is a part of her soul and makes her happy. This was confirmed by this caption on her next Instagram post. Have a look right here:

The lockdown is going to take a while to end, so all we have is their videos to enjoy and cherish! When is the next one coming?

